BRIEF-Moody's says results of Chinese banks for 2016 showed continued pressures on profitability
* Moody's: results of Chinese banks for 2016 showed continued pressures on profitability; smaller banks faced liquidity constraints
(Repeats with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM Feb 7 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted fourth-quarter operating earnings and order intake slightly below expectations on Friday but said the outlook for its geographical markets and segments was slowly improving.
Sweden's Skanska said operating earnings fell to 1.65 billion crowns ($254 million) from a year-ago 1.74 billion versus a mean forecast of 1.75 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company proposed a dividend of 6.25 crowns per share compared to an average of 6.23 crowns foreseen by analysts. ($1 = 6.4954 Swedish crowns)
* Moody's: results of Chinese banks for 2016 showed continued pressures on profitability; smaller banks faced liquidity constraints
* Says it has acquired the trusted beneficial rights of 6 properties for 18,821 million yen on April 19