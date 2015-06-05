* Skanska U.S. chief says to wait with acquisitions
STOCKHOLM, June 5 Swedish builder Skanska
has put plans to acquire U.S. energy-related
construction companies on ice due to the unstable oil price, the
head of its operations in the United States said.
The United States is Skanska's biggest market and the
company had said it wanted to buy U.S. builders that specialise
in power plants, aiming to capitalise on a surge in construction
amid the U.S. shale gas boom.
But the plunge in oil prices in the past year has prompted
the company to wait to get a better view of where oil prices are
heading, Richard Cavallaro, who took up his position in January,
told Reuters late on Thursday.
"We are looking for some stability and predictability (in
the oil price)," he said, referring to the impact that might
have on energy-related companies' business.
"It got a little risky so we decided to put it on ice for a
little bit," he said.
There were not a lot of good companies to buy, he said.
"And Skanska as a business has focused on buying good
companies and not fixer-uppers. So we found very few of them."
The company - which says it is the second-biggest builder in
the United States by revenue - in 2011 bought Indiana-based
Industrial Contractors, which focuses on energy projects.
Cavallaro also sees opportunities in fuel-intensive
industries like airlines and trucking as lower energy costs have
given them more capital to spend on new facilities.
"Even the manufacturing clients, we're seeing a lot more of
those because fuel is cheap."
The United States now accounts for 33 percent of Skanska's
group turnover, up from 25 percent in 2011.
Cavallaro said expanding to Canada was on the radar, but not
in the near term. Skanska had some projects in Canada, and might
service customers in the country.
"But right now to organically or through an acquisition
enter Canada is not in our immediate plans. But certainly we're
always interested and it would be a natural place for us to be
when we find ourselves ready to be there," he said.
Last week a Skanska consortium was chosen as preferred
bidder for a $3.6 billion overhaul of New York's LaGuardia
Airport. The project is a public-private partnership (PPP), in
which private players take on much of the financial risk in
large orders from the public sector.
Cavallaro said he saw a "real pipeline" of PPP projects in
the country but added competition was intense.
