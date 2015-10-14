* Sees Q3 operating profit at 900 mln SEK

* Smart estimate was for 1.55 bln SEK profit

* Says write-downs involve six U.S. projects (Adds analyst comment)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, said on Wednesday write-downs in its U.S. operations would weigh in the third quarter, pushing down profits well below market expectations.

Skanska said it expected its operating profit to slump to about 900 million Swedish crowns ($111 million) in the quarter from a year-ago 1.87 billion, while market expectations according to Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates data were for operating earnings of 1.55 billion.

The operating margins at USA Civil and USA Building have hit the lowest levels in years so far in 2015. The United States, which accounts for roughly a third of the company's turnover, is Skanska's biggest single market.

"This is a disappointment," said Handelsbanken analyst Albin Sandberg. "If you look at their U.S. profits, they have come down for some time and we knew there were some problematic projects that they have mentioned before, but not that it would be of this magnitude."

Skanska said the majority of the write downs were in six projects, and the main reasons were design changes by the client and lower than anticipated productivity.

The company said it expected these losses to impact the group's operating profit by 630 million crowns in the quarter, of which 470 million stemmed from its USA Civil operations and 160 million from its USA Building segment.

For 2015 it said it expected operating income to be in the range of 5.5-6.0 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.1266 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Alistair Scrutton)