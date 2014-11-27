BRIEF-UAE's National Bank Of Abu Dhabi board approves to change bank's name to First Abu Dhabi Bank
* Board approves name change of bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank
STOCKHOLM Nov 27 Skanska Ab
* Skanska sells office project in Bucharest, Romania, for eur 44 m, about sek 400 m
* Board approved designation of Alberto S. Villarosa as chairman