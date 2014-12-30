Dec 30 Skanska Ab

* Says invests EUR 23 million, about SEK 209 million, in the phase I of Maraton office project located in center of Poznan, Poland.

* The building will consist of six stories above ground and two underground parking levels. The leasable space for the first phase of the project will be about 13,000 square meters.

* Construction work starts in January 2015 and the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)