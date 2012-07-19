STOCKHOLM, July 19 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Thursday a bigger fall than expected in second-quarter pretax profit and said that it saw a stable overall construction market in the coming 12 months, but with large local differences.

Pretax profit stood at 1.22 billion Swedish crowns ($175.7 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.57 billion million.

The year-earlier profit of 5.66 billion crowns was boosted by a 4.5 billion gain from the sale of a stake in a Chilean highway.

Order bookings were above expectations.

