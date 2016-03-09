Ekaterina Konstantinova of Russia falls as she competes during the women's 3000m relay semifinals at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Moscow March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/Files

MOSCOW Russian short-track speed skater Ekaterina Konstantinova has tested positive for the drug meldonium, the R-Sport news agency cited the head of Russia's skating union as saying on Wednesday.

President Alexei Kravtsov said earlier the Russia Skating Union would fight for the full acquittal of its sportsmen suspected of using the drug.

