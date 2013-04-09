April 9 Footwear maker Skechers USA Inc is the second company from which KPMG has resigned as auditor following insider trading in its stock by a senior partner of the accounting firm.

KPMG has stated that it has no reason to believe that the financial statements of Skechers have been materially misstated, Skechers said in a statement.

KPMG also resigned as auditor of Herbalife Ltd.