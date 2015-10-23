Oct 23 Skechers USA Inc lost more than a
third of its market value on Friday after the footwear maker's
quarterly sales missed estimates for the first time in two
years, but analysts said the sell-off appeared to be overdone.
The company's shares fell as much as 36 percent on Friday, a
day after Skechers reported disappointing third-quarter sales,
hurt by a strong dollar and weak sales in its U.S. wholesale
business.
"While the third quarter was disappointing, we don't believe
it's brand specific and view the reaction as unjustified,"
Susquehanna analyst Christopher Svezia said.
Skechers' weak results also weighed on the shares of
athletic gear maker Under Armour Inc, off 3 percent, and
shoe retailer Foot Locker Inc, down 7 percent.
Skechers' stock has been on an upswing, rising about 55
percent since late April as the company reported record sales
for two quarters in a row.
Even though third-quarter sales were also a record, Skechers
reported a sharp slowdown in growth at its domestic wholesale
business, where it sells to retailers rather than through its
own stores.
Growth in the business - Skechers biggest, accounting for
about 42 percent of total revenue - slowed to 12 percent in the
third quarter from 32 percent in the preceding quarter, Svezia
said.
That spooked investors, but Svezia said the worries appeared
overblown.
He said the blame lay mostly on a calendar shift: wholesale
customers had pulled third-quarter orders into the second
quarter, anticipating demand during the back-to-school season.
But a late start to the season left them with excess inventory,
which led to lower orders in the third quarter.
Still, Skechers posted a 27 percent increase in quarterly
revenue and Citi Investment Research said average selling prices
rose 6.8 percent, indicating Skechers did not have to discount
to push sales.
Citi said Skechers brand momentum remained intact and the
pull-back in the stock created a rare buying opportunity.
Skechers shares was trading near their session low of
$29.56, a six-month low, in midday trading on Friday.
Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the stock. Eight of
nine brokerages covering the stock still rate it "buy" or
higher, according to Thomson Reuters data. So far, only
Buckingham Research has downgraded the stock, to "hold".
The stock's intrinsic value is $28.97 compared to Thursday's
close of $46.19, according to StarMine, indicating the stock is
overvalued. The model takes into account analysts' earnings per
share growth forecasts, usually over five years.
(Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)