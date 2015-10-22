Oct 22 Sports footwear retailer Skechers USA Inc
reported lower-than-expected rise in quarterly
comparable sales and revenue, sending its shares down 35 percent
after market.
Revenue rose 27 percent to $856.2 million in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, but missed the average analyst estimate
of $876.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comparable sales grew 10.4 percent, less than the 10.6
percent rise analysts had expected, according to Consensus
Metrix.
Net income attributable to Skechers rose to $66.6 million,
or 43 cents per share in the third quarter, from $51.1 million,
or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Shares fell to a low of $30 after the bell on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)