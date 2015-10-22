Oct 22 Sports footwear retailer Skechers USA Inc reported lower-than-expected rise in quarterly comparable sales and revenue, sending its shares down 35 percent after market.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $856.2 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but missed the average analyst estimate of $876.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales grew 10.4 percent, less than the 10.6 percent rise analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Skechers rose to $66.6 million, or 43 cents per share in the third quarter, from $51.1 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares fell to a low of $30 after the bell on Thursday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)