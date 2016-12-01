By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 1 Skechers USA's stock
was on track for its best day in over two years on
Thursday after the shoe seller's chief executive bought $11
million worth of the beleaguered shares and a brokerage
recommended it after viewing new products at a trade show.
Skechers sprang to life and jumped 15 percent to $26.15
after the company revealed in a filing late the day before that
founder and CEO Robert Greenberg recently purchased 500,000
shares.
The retailer has enjoyed double-digit annual revenue growth
since 2013 as it moves beyond casual shoes to take on Nike
and other sports footwear sellers. But with that growth
cooling, investors in the past year had lost their appetite for
Skechers's stock, leaving it down 60 percent from its 2015
record high.
Buckingham Research Group analyst Scott Krasik raised his
rating on Skechers to "buy" from "neutral", pointing to
Greenberg's stock purchase as well as new lines of shoes
unveiled at a footwear trade show this week.
"(Skechers) has identified the 'next thing' in women's
comfort as it transitions from GoWalk to You by Skechers which
appears inspired by key styles from Adidas and Nike," Krasik
wrote in a research note.
After attending the same trade show in New York, Citi on
Wednesday raised its price target on Skechers to $24 from $21,
maintaining its "neutral" rating. Citi analyst Corinna Van der
Ghinst wrote in a client note that Greenberg's stock purchase
suggested he is confident in a plan to build out Skechers' Bobs
shoe line to compete in the $40 range.
The selloff in Skechers' stock this year before Thursday's
jump had left its valuation at 13 times expected earnings, cheap
compared to its five-year average of 27.
Analysts on average expect the Manhattan Beach, California
company to report flat revenue in the December quarter, its
worst quarterly revenue performance since mid-2012, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Its adjusted earnings per share are seen
falling 45 percent in the same period.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)