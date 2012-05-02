Britain's gold medallist in the women's skeleton event Amy Williams poses with her medal whilst holding a glass of champagne onboard an airplane before departure from the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Simon Newman/Files

LONDON Amy Williams, Britain's first individual female Winter Olympic gold medallist for 58 years, has retired from skeleton because of injury, British Skeleton has announced.

The 29-year-old, who produced a stunning series of slides on Whistler's Thunderbird course during the Vancouver Olympics, said it had been a difficult decision.

"I have put a great deal of thought into this and it is not easy to finish something that has been the major part of my life for more than a decade but I feel it is now time for me to see what other challenges lie ahead," she said in a statement.

"I am extremely proud to have represented my country and have enjoyed every moment and after achieving my lifetime goal of winning an Olympic Gold medal. I feel the time is right that I make way for the next generation of athletes to come through."

Williams, who suffered a serious knee injury recently, twice broke the course record at Whistler to win gold in 2010, becoming Britain's first Winter Olympics individual champion for 30 years.

"I'm still convinced I could have gone to Sochi and won another medal, but it would take an awful lot of sacrifices and it has just come to the point where my body is screaming at me to stop," she added.

Williams was also a silver medallist at the 2009 world championships at Lake Placid.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)