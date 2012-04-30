SEOUL, April 30 South Korea's largest crude oil refiner SK Energy said on Monday it will spend about 1.6 trillion won ($1.4 billion) to add paraxylene production to its Incheon refining complex, aiming to sell into China.

Production of paraxylene, used to make plastic bottles and clothes, would begin in the second half of 2014 with capacity of 1.3 million tonnes a year following the addition of a condensate splitter and a reformer, the refiner said in a statement. It did not give the size of the two units.

"Utilising Incheon complex's proximity to China, SK Energy will strengthen its entry to Chinese paraxylene markets, with a plan to expand its business in Asia," the statement said.

SK Energy, fully owned by SK Innovation, has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) - a combined 840,000 bpd at five crude distillation units (CDUs) in the southeastern city of Ulsan and 275,000 bpd at two CDUs in the western city of Incheon. Ulsan has a 758,000-tonnes-a-year paraxylene unit.

SK Energy has been running the Incheon refining units at below 50 percent of capacity after it acquired Inchon Oil Refinery in 2005.

Paraxylene is produced by processing naphtha, a refined oil product of crude oil or condensates. ($1 = 1135.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)