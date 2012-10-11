SEOUL Oct 11 South Korea's largest refiner, SK Energy, will delay a maintenance shutdown at its No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) to next year from the originally planned dates starting this month, a spokesman at parent company SK Innovation said.

"We revised it to next year according to the market supply and demand situation, and facility operation plans," the spokesman told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The 110,000-barrel-per-day CDU was originally scheduled to be shut down from Oct. 11 through Nov. 9, according to an SK Innovation document published in April. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Ken Wills)