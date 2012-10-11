SEOUL Oct 11 South Korea's largest refiner, SK
Energy, will delay a maintenance shutdown at its No.2 crude
distillation unit (CDU) to next year from the originally planned
dates starting this month, a spokesman at parent company SK
Innovation said.
"We revised it to next year according to the market supply
and demand situation, and facility operation plans," the
spokesman told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The 110,000-barrel-per-day CDU was originally scheduled to
be shut down from Oct. 11 through Nov. 9, according to an SK
Innovation document published in April.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jessica Jaganathan in
Singapore; Editing by Ken Wills)