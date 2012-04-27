SEOUL, April 27 South Korean refiner SK Energy imports 10-15 percent of its total monthly crude imports from Iran, and has not yet decided how much it will reduce that amount amid Western sanctions on Tehran, parent SK Innovation said on Friday.

"Import volumes from Iran will not change much (in the short term) as we have not yet decided how much we will cut. Against possible cuts in imports, we are securing alternative crude and setting up supply plans," a senior official at SK Innovation told analysts.

SK Innovation fully owns SK Energy, which has a refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day.

Of four Korean refiners, the largest SK Energy and the smallest Hyundai Oilbank increased the volume of Iranian crude purchases under annual contracts this year to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) - 130,000 bpd by SK Energy and 70,000 bpd by Hyundai Oilbank - from around 190,000 bpd in 2011.

