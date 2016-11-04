(Adds detail, background)
Nov 4 SKF said on Friday German
automaker BMW had opened a lawsuit against the Swedish
company and other bearings makers, the latest carmaker to do so
in the wake of a 2014 EU settlement of a bearings cartel probe.
* SKF says informed of initiation of lawsuit pertaining to
settlement with the European Commission.
* Says has been informed of initiation of a lawsuit, with a
claim for damages, by BMW and several group companies against
bearing manufacturers, including SKF.
* SKF says amount of damages, if any, should SKF be found
liable, is at this stage not possible to determine.
* EU antitrust regulators in March 2014 fined SKF and
several other suppliers a total of 953.3 million euros ($1.06
billion) for taking part in a ball bearings cartel. [here
]
* SKF said in Friday's statement the settlement decision
made no finding that SKF's top management had involvement in, or
knowledge of, the conduct at issue.
* "Furthermore, SKF strongly believes that the activities
sanctioned by the European Commission have not caused any damage
to its business partners," SKF said.
* SKF shares fall 2.0 pct by 1130 GMT.
* In the wake of the EU settlement, Peugeot filed a lawsuit
against several bearings makers in March this year related to
the case
* Japan's NSK said in its second quarter results
Peugeot and 18 of its subsidiaries were seeking 484.5 million
euros in damages.
