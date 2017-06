STOCKHOLM Oct 17 SKF conference call: * CEO says expects to grow faster than market in n American automotive in Q4 * Says demand weakened through Q3, especially weak in September * Says sees tax rate around 30 pct in Q4 - pres material * Says sees financial net of around SEK 200 million * Says sees exchange rates hitting Q4 operating profit by SEK 50 million vs Q4, 2011 * Says sees full year neg currency affect of SEK 200 million