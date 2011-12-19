* Deal with China National Heavy Duty Truck Group

* To supply bearings, seals and hub units

* Shares up 1.4 pct

STOCKHOLM, Dec 19 World number one bearing maker SKF said on Monday it had signed a deal with a Chinese truck group worth around 5.2 billion crowns ($752 million), sending its shares higher.

The company said it would supply SKF truck hub units, tapered roller bearings and seals for the latest models produced by China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd, one of China's top three truck manufacturers.

The bearings and units will be manufactured in a factory currently under construction in Jinan, Shandong.

"China is a key growth market for the SKF Group and we continue to make significant investments in manufacturing, research and development and in our employees," Tom Johnstone, SKF's CEO said in a statement.

Shares in SKF were up 1.4 percent at 137.90 crowns at 0829 GMT.

Industrial firms in general have been doing strong business over the last year, but debt problems in Europe and sluggish U.S. growth have dimmed global economic prospects.

In October, SKF, the Swedish bellwether whose bearings are used in products from aircraft to hairdryers, said it expected slightly lower demand in the fourth quarter compared with the third. ($1 = 6.9128 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson. Editing by Jane Merriman)