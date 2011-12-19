* Deal with China National Heavy Duty Truck Group
* To supply bearings, seals and hub units
* Shares up 1.4 pct
STOCKHOLM, Dec 19 World number one bearing
maker SKF said on Monday it had signed a deal with a
Chinese truck group worth around 5.2 billion crowns ($752
million), sending its shares higher.
The company said it would supply SKF truck hub units,
tapered roller bearings and seals for the latest models produced
by China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd, one of
China's top three truck manufacturers.
The bearings and units will be manufactured in a factory
currently under construction in Jinan, Shandong.
"China is a key growth market for the SKF Group and we
continue to make significant investments in manufacturing,
research and development and in our employees," Tom Johnstone,
SKF's CEO said in a statement.
Shares in SKF were up 1.4 percent at 137.90 crowns at 0829
GMT.
Industrial firms in general have been doing strong business
over the last year, but debt problems in Europe and sluggish
U.S. growth have dimmed global economic prospects.
In October, SKF, the Swedish bellwether whose bearings are
used in products from aircraft to hairdryers, said it expected
slightly lower demand in the fourth quarter compared with the
third.
($1 = 6.9128 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson. Editing by Jane Merriman)