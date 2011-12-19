* Deal with China National Heavy Duty Truck Group

* To supply bearings, seals and hub units for 7 years

* Shares up 1.4 percent (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

STOCKHOLM, Dec 19 Swedish group SKF has signed a 5.2 billion Swedish crown ($752 million) deal with a Chinese truck group, as the world No.1 bearings maker looks to expand in one of the world's fastest-growing heavy vehicle markets.

SKF said on Monday the seven-year deal would see it supply truck hub units, tapered roller bearings and seals for the latest models produced by China National Heavy Duty Truck Group, China's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer.

The bearings and units will be manufactured in a factory under construction in Jinan, Shandong.

"China is a key growth market for the SKF Group and we continue to make significant investments in manufacturing, research and development and in our employees," chief executive Tom Johnstone said on Monday.

Shares in SKF, which had sales of 61 billion crowns last year, were up 1.4 percent at 137.90 crowns at 0931 GMT. The wider Stockholm market was up 0.7 percent.

"Such a big order is unusual in the bearing industry," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Peter Frolen said. "It shows the company's ambition to take the fight to local players."

Industrial firms in general have been doing strong business over the last year, but debt problems in Europe and sluggish U.S. growth have dimmed global economic prospects.

Even China has been hit, with factory output and foreign direct investment slowing.

In October, SKF, the Swedish bellwether whose bearings are used in products from aircraft to hairdryers, said it expected slightly lower demand in the fourth quarter compared with the third. ($1 = 6.9128 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Jane Merriman and Dan Lalor)