* Robust North America seen compensating for sluggish Europe
* Sees Q1 demand relatively unchanged
* Q4 pretax profit 1.82 billion crowns
* Falls short of Reuters poll forecast for 1.99 billion
STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 World number one
bearings manufacturer SKF forecast steady demand in
the first quarter of 2012 thanks to a robust U.S. market, after
reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly earnings.
SKF products are used in a wide range of industries across
the globe, but 46 percent of sales come from Europe. It sees
flat overall demand this quarter against the previous three
months.
Demand was "expected to be slightly lower for Europe,
relatively unchanged for Asia and Latin America, and higher for
North America", the group said in a statement on Thursday.
The comments were seen by investors as relatively upbeat,
and the shares edged up in late trade after initially falling
after the results.
SKF reported a fall in pretax profit to 1.82 billion crowns
($266.9 million) from 2.05 billion in the same period of 2010.
The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for 1.99 billion.
Chief Executive Tom Johnstone said in a conference call that
the expected rise in North American demand was due to the
automotive sector, as well as construction and farm equipment.
"North America, we think, will continue to develop very
positively for us," he said. The North American market accounts
for 19 percent of group sales, and Asia-Pacific 26 percent.
He cited the downgrading of nine European countries' credit
ratings by the Fitch agency and continued uncertainty over the
Greek debt crisis as reasons for sluggishness in that region.
"So, even though I think some of the proposals that came out
of the EU ministers' meeting at the end of last year were very
positive, I still think there is some way to go," he said.
If these issues could be solved, then the second half of
2012 in Europe could be better than the first, he added.
Within the group's European business, it was mainly demand
from the automotive and truck sector that was the problem,
comments that chime with plans by truck makers Scania and Volvo
to cut production.
In 2011, the company reported record sales and profitability
after taking advantage of a strong recovery in demand in the
first half of the year. That slackened off in the second half.
Handelsbanken analyst Peder Frolen said the operating profit
margin at 12.3 percent was lower than expected, but noted the
company had drawn down inventories.
"It is also positive that guidance was in line with what had
been hoped for, that North America is toughing it out and that
Asia is flattish," he said.
($1 = 6.8194 Swedish crowns)
