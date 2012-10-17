* Bearings maker sees slightly lower demand in Q4 vs Q3
* Sees weaker demand in all regions except Latam
* Q3 EBIT 1.91 bln SEK vs forecast 1.98 bln
(Adds analyst comment, detail, updates share)
By Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 World number one bearings
maker SKF forecast slowing demand in the final months
of the year as a downturn gripped nearly all its main markets
and it said it would lower production to cut inventories and
bolster cash flow.
Sweden's SKF, seen as a bellwether for manufacturing as its
bearings are used in products from jets to dishwashers, is being
squeezed by the euro zone crisis, worries over possible U.S.
fiscal tightening and a slowdown in China.
"Demand for SKF's products and services is expected to be
slightly lower for the Group, for all the business areas and for
Europe, Asia and North America," it said in a statement on
Wednesday, referring to the final quarter of the year.
"For Latin America demand is expected to be relatively
unchanged," it added.
SKF's third-quarter operating profit fell to 1.91 billion
crowns ($287.6 million) from 2.48 billion a year-ago, just
missing 1.98 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. Its shares
traded flat at 145 crowns by 1151 GMT, giving up earlier gains.
"The overall expectations were low and the market had
expected them to bring down their guidance for the fourth
quarter," Handelsbanken analyst Peder Frolen said.
"The market knows demand looks weak and I think that
profitability, given the demand, is better than I believe people
were worried it would be. That is why a report that was below
consensus is not generating any big hit."
The Gothenburg-based company warned in June of slowing
demand in western Europe and Asia and scaled back production in
the third quarter.
Overall ouput will be cut in the final quarter. "We will run
our production below sales to enable us to reduce our
inventories and to support our cash flow," it said.
In June, the company cut 400 jobs in Germany and has said
further measures were likely before year-end, a warning repeated
by Chief Executive Tom Johnstone on Wednesday.
"We managed to adjust our cost base in the quarter and will
further increase our actions on this going forward," he said.
SKF said a dip in sales, to 15.5 billion crowns, below the
16.3 billion expected by analysts, was mainly due to lower
activity among its industrial customers and declines in Europe
and Asia.
($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Veronica Ek; Editing by Patrick Lannin
and Robin Pomeroy)