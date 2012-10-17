STOCKHOLM Oct 17 World number one bearings
maker SKF posted quarterly earnings just below market
expectations on Wednesday and said it expected demand to weaken
slightly in the final months of the year in a downturn covering
all its business areas.
SKF, seen as a bellwether for the broader manufacturing
sector, said third-quarter operating profit fell to 1.91 billion
Swedish crowns from a year-ago 2.48 billion to just undershoot a
mean forecast of 1.98 billion in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts.
($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns)
