STOCKHOLM Oct 17 World number one bearings maker SKF posted quarterly earnings just below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected demand to weaken slightly in the final months of the year in a downturn covering all its business areas.

SKF, seen as a bellwether for the broader manufacturing sector, said third-quarter operating profit fell to 1.91 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 2.48 billion to just undershoot a mean forecast of 1.98 billion in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts. ($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Patrick Lannin)