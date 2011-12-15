(Adds details, shares)

MUMBAI Dec 15 Bearings maker SKF India is planning to invest more than 2 billion rupees to set up two new facilities in the southern state of Karnataka in 2012 and 2013, a senior executive said on Thursday.

The first unit, a seals facility in Mysore, will become operational in the first half of 2012, while a lubrication systems unit will be up and running in Bangalore in 2013, Manaqing Director Shishir Joshipura said.

SKF makes products for a range of sectors including automobiles, aerospace, wind energy, construction and industrial transmission.

In India automotive and industrial segments contribute almost equally to SKF's sales.

The Indian firm, a unit of Sweden's SKF, is also ramping up its research and development (R&D) operations and has invested 500 million rupees to set up a global technical centre at Bangalore.

The company will ramp up investments in R&D in India in the near future, and plans to employ 400 engineers in the Bangalore tech facility, said Tom Johnstone, CEO of SKF group.

Asia-pacific region accounts for about 27 percent of SKF group's annual global sales of 6.7 billion euros. In Asia, China makes up about half its sales and India a fifth.

SKF India, which follows the calendar year as its fiscal year, has spent about 1.5 billion rupees in 2011 to enhance capacities at existing plants. It has six facilities across India at present.

Joshipura said the firm has not yet finalised a capex plan for 2012.

SKF India shares, valued at $553.6 million, were up 0.13 percent at 558 rupees in a weak Mumbai market. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)