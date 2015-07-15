* SKF Q2 profit falls short of forecast
* Says weak Europe to subdue demand in third quarter
* Shares fall 7 percent, weigh on manufacturing stocks
(Adds CEO comments, analyst, share price)
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, July 15 Sweden's SKF, the
world's largest bearings maker, said it saw demand softening in
the third quarter because of sluggish industrial production and
weakness in Europe, sending a chill through the manufacturing
sector.
After reporting quarterly core earnings that fell short of
market expectations, SKF shares tumbled 7 percent by 0830 GMT.
Its subdued outlook also weighed on manufacturing stocks such as
Sandvik and Trelleborg.
SKF, one of the first European companies to report its
quarterly results, is viewed as a manufacturing bellwether. Its
bearings are found in products ranging from skateboards to wind
turbines.
The company said it would start an improvement programme for
its automotive unit, which has lagged in profitability for
years, but said it would remain part of the group, dousing
speculation it could be sold.
"Demand is not there and the outlook is a disappointment,"
Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Peder Frolen said.
"Regarding automotive this is an internal thing where they
will cut costs and review the product portfolio, but I don't
think the market will be convinced that they will manage to turn
it around."
CEO Alrik Danielson said weakness in demand in Europe partly
reflected many companies' slower exports of products using SKF
components to emerging markets.
"As we enter the third quarter we experience a relatively
weak industrial production in many parts of the world,
especially in heavy industry, in agriculture, oil and gas, and
in some areas industry in general," he said on a conference
call.
Buoyed by a weaker Swedish crown currency and despite tepid
sales, SKF's adjusted operating profit rose to 2.58 billion
crowns ($303.1 million) from 2.22 billion a year ago, lagging a
mean forecast of 2.74 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company, a rival of Germany's Schaeffler AG and U.S.
Timken, said the review of the automotive business would
look at its product portfolio and manufacturing operations.
"The automotive business is more entangled with the general
SKF business than one may think," Danielson said. "So it is not
so easy to just say that if it doesn't reach a certain
performance level, it can be divested as a unit."
Danielson, at the helm since the turn of the year, had made
an automotive turnaround one of his priorities. He also unveiled
plans in January to cut 1,500 jobs to push ahead toward a 15
percent margin target.
($1 = 8.5121 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton and Keith Weir)