* Q4 core profit at 1.74 bln SEK vs forecast 1.76 bln
* Q4 adj. operating margin 9.3 pct vs forecast 9.4 pct
* Co returns to organic sales growth
* Says demand rose gradually through Q4
STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 Sweden's SKF, the
world's largest maker of industrial bearings, said it expected
demand to remain at the current level in the near term after
posting a fourth quarter core profit in line with market
forecasts, sending shares lower.
Manufacturing gauges in SKF's biggest markets have recovered
in recent months, with the euro zone purchasing managers index
hitting its highest level since April 2011 in January, raising
expectations for better demand ahead in the industrial sector.
Like-for-like sales at SKF in the quarter rose 1.2 percent,
after falling for six consecutive quarters previously, but SKF
took a cautious view on business activity, forecasting roughly
unchanged demand in the first quarter versus the fourth.
"We saw a gradual strengthening in demand during the quarter
and less of the seasonal pre-buying which is otherwise
associated with that time of year," SKF Chief Executive Alrik
Danielson said in a statement.
Asia was the main driver behind SKF's return to growth with
an 8 percent organic sales rise. In Europe, like-for-like sales
inched up 1 percent while North America was down 4 percent,
though the company said market development there was
stabilising.
SKF, which counts Germany's Schaeffler AG as its
main rival, said adjusted operating earnings inched up to 1.74
billion Swedish crowns ($200 million) from a year-ago 1.73
billion, roughly in line with a mean forecast of 1.76 billion in
a Reuters poll of analysts.
Shares of the Gothenburg-based firm are up 20 percent in the
past three months compared with a 12 percent rise in STOXX
Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index, raising
the bar on delivering in terms of growth and profitability.
SKF shares were down 2.7 percent at 1228 GMT.
($1 = 8.7197 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)