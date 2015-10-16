* SKF sees slightly weaker demand in Q4 vs Q3

* Points to weakness in N. America, Asia industrial demand

* Says more cost cuts needed

* Shares fall as much as 7 pct post-results (Adds analyst comment, detail, background, shares)

By Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 Sweden's SKF, the world's top bearings maker, painted a downbeat picture for the industrial sector on Friday, forecasting lower demand ahead as a global slowdown gathered pace amid sharp sales declines in North America and Asia.

SKF, viewed as a manufacturing bellwether with its bearings found in products ranging from skateboards to wind turbines, posted a surprise drop in third-quarter core earnings, and said it needed to cut costs further given the market conditions.

"The expected weakening of market demand that we flagged for in July materialised and gathered pace during the quarter, especially in Asia and North America," SKF Chief Executive Alrik Danielson said in a statement.

"Entering the fourth quarter, we expect the macro-economic uncertainty to continue and as a consequence we expect demand in the fourth quarter to be slightly lower sequentially."

SKF's like-for-like sales tumbled 5 percent in the quarter, with North America down 11 percent and Asia down 8 percent. Europe fared better in the quarter, down 1 percent.

Investor worries over China, SKF's biggest Asian market, have intensified over the summer amid stock market turmoil, slumping car sales and weakening industrial gauges in the world's second largest economy.

U.S. factories have also shown vulnerability to the chill in global economy, with their growth slowing in September.

SKF, which derives more than 70 percent of its operating profit from its industrial markets unit, said sales to the energy sector had been one of few bright spots in China.

SKF shares, which had lost over a third of their market value since a mid-April peak, fell a further 4.6 percent by 1143 GMT, the worst performer in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index.

"It is quite obvious that significant restructuring is needed next year, so analyst estimates need to be cut radically," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Peder Frolen said.

Shares of Nordic industrial peers dropped after SKF's earnings, with mining equipment makers Atlas Copco and Sandvik both down more than 3 percent.

SKF, a rival of Germany's Shaeffler AG, said adjusted operating profit fell to 1.98 billion Swedish crowns ($240.32 million) from a year-ago 2.09 billion on the back of a weak demand, lagging a mean forecast of 2.28 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.2391 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Adrian Croft)