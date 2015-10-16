* SKF sees slightly weaker demand in Q4 vs Q3
* Points to weakness in N. America, Asia industrial demand
* Says more cost cuts needed
* Shares fall as much as 7 pct post-results
(Adds analyst comment, detail, background, shares)
By Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard
STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 Sweden's SKF, the
world's top bearings maker, painted a downbeat picture for the
industrial sector on Friday, forecasting lower demand ahead as a
global slowdown gathered pace amid sharp sales declines in North
America and Asia.
SKF, viewed as a manufacturing bellwether with its bearings
found in products ranging from skateboards to wind turbines,
posted a surprise drop in third-quarter core earnings, and said
it needed to cut costs further given the market conditions.
"The expected weakening of market demand that we flagged for
in July materialised and gathered pace during the quarter,
especially in Asia and North America," SKF Chief Executive Alrik
Danielson said in a statement.
"Entering the fourth quarter, we expect the macro-economic
uncertainty to continue and as a consequence we expect demand in
the fourth quarter to be slightly lower sequentially."
SKF's like-for-like sales tumbled 5 percent in the quarter,
with North America down 11 percent and Asia down 8 percent.
Europe fared better in the quarter, down 1 percent.
Investor worries over China, SKF's biggest Asian market,
have intensified over the summer amid stock market turmoil,
slumping car sales and weakening industrial gauges in the
world's second largest economy.
U.S. factories have also shown vulnerability to the chill in
global economy, with their growth slowing in September.
SKF, which derives more than 70 percent of its operating
profit from its industrial markets unit, said sales to the
energy sector had been one of few bright spots in China.
SKF shares, which had lost over a third of their market
value since a mid-April peak, fell a further 4.6 percent by 1143
GMT, the worst performer in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial
Goods & Services Index.
"It is quite obvious that significant restructuring is
needed next year, so analyst estimates need to be cut
radically," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Peder Frolen
said.
Shares of Nordic industrial peers dropped after SKF's
earnings, with mining equipment makers Atlas Copco
and Sandvik both down more than 3 percent.
SKF, a rival of Germany's Shaeffler AG, said
adjusted operating profit fell to 1.98 billion Swedish crowns
($240.32 million) from a year-ago 2.09 billion on the back of a
weak demand, lagging a mean forecast of 2.28 billion in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 8.2391 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair
Scrutton and Adrian Croft)