* SKF cuts margin target to 12 pct from 15 pct

* Sees flat demand in Q1 vs Q4

* Q4 like-for-like sales drop 5 pct, matching forecasts

* Shares rise after falling ahead of results (Adds details)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2Sweden's SKF, the world's top bearings maker, forecast flat demand ahead on Tuesday, helping to push its shares higher but trimmed its profit margin target in a long anticipated move.

As CEO Alrik Danielson capped his first year in the job, headwinds have been mounting for the group due to slowing global industrial demand, intense price pressure and rising competition. And with U.S. and Chinese manufacturing gauges at multi-year lows the dark clouds have shown few signs of lifting.

However, it said demand in Europe was expected to be higher.

Gothenburg-based SKF's financial targets, set several years ago by Danielson's predecessor, have been looking increasingly unattainable give the demand backdrop, and many analysts believed a change was likely to come soon.

"In order to reflect the market conditions, competitive landscape and industrial activity levels we foresee and the consequential reshaping of the company, the group's financial targets have been adjusted," SKF said in a statement.

SKF shares, which had lost 45 percent of their market value since a mid-April 2015 peak, were up 1.6 percent at 1234 GMT.

The rival of Germany's Schaeffler AG now targets a reported operating margin of 12 percent over a business cycle, down from a previous target of 15 percent excluding one-off items.

It also set a target of 5 percent like-for-like sales growth, against a previous target of 8 percent total growth.

SKF, whose quarterly like-for-like sales fell 5 percent, matching expectations, said its adjusted operating profit fell to 1.73 billion crowns ($202.34 million) from a year-ago 2.08 billion, lagging a mean forecast of 1.83 billion.

($1 = 8.5500 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and David Evans)