* Sees Q4 demand at same level as in Q3

* Organic sales drop 0.6 pct, down for sixth straight quarter

* Strongest development in Asia (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 Sweden's SKF, the world's largest maker of industrial bearings, said it expected stable demand in the current quarter after posting a core profit fall in line with forecasts in a third quarter marked by soft demand in many markets.

Hit by weak industrial demand and price pressure, SKF's like-for-like sales have slid six straight quarters with CEO Alrik Danielson embarking on a cost-cutting drive, consolidating plants and cutting thousands of staff.

SKF, which counts Germany's Schaeffler as its main rival, said adjusted operating earnings fell to 1.81 billion Swedish crowns ($203 million) from a year-ago 1.98 billion, in line with a mean forecast of 1.79 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Like-for-like sales fell 0.6 percent compared with a mean forecast for a 1.9 percent, Gothenburg-based SKF said.

"Although the rate of decline in demand in North America and Asia has diminished, market conditions continued to be challenging during the third quarter," Danielson said in a statement.

North America sales dropped 3.5 percent in the quarter, after four straight quarter of double-digit declines in a region where SKF has been hit by deep slump in demand from industries in the oil and gas and mining sectors.

A marginal drop in Europe may also have calmed some investors, after Britain's Brammer, a major bearings distributor, warned on profits earlier in October.

SKF reported organic local-currency sales dipped in all major regions in its industrial business, with weakness in sectors such as aerospace and energy in Europe a drag, while automotive sales were flat or higher in the quarter.

SKF shares rose 1.2 percent by 1149 GMT versus a 0.6 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index . Shares in the company are up around 10 percent this year. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard; editing by Alistair Scrutton)