By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 21 European shares stalled around
multi-year peaks on Tuesday, bolstered by a crop of upbeat
corporate reports but pinned back by concerns about a possible
end to the U.S. Federal Reserve remains committed to stimulus
policies.
Such stimulus by global central banks - including asset
purchases and ultra low interest rates - has been the key driver
of equity market gains over the past year.
Thus, markets have been unsettled by growing talk from some
Fed officials - such as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
overnight - that bond buying could end in coming months. The
focus is now on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, due to speak on
Wednesday, to clarify the official policy.
"The reaction lower that we've seen today reflects these
(Fed) comments," said Myrto Sokou, analyst at Sucden Financial.
"Following the high levels that we had recently ... there is
a modest correction lower in European equities ahead of the Fed
tomorrow, with the main focus on Bernanke."
The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips
fell 0.1 percent to 2,821.65 points, with charts backing the
case for a retreat with a 'hanging man' pattern - a significant
early sell-off followed by a recovery to around opening levels.
"The EuroSTOXX 50 has been trading within a bullish channel
since June-2012 ... This movement is going too high too fast:
the stochastic oscillator is overbought. And yesterday's daily
candlestick is a hanging man. Hence, a pull-back towards 2,745
points is the most likely scenario," said David Furcajg,
technical analyst at 3rd Wave Consult.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 finished 0.1
percent higher at 1,253.22 points, getting a late session boost
from gains on Wall Street.
Analysts at Nomura said they still expect more gains, but
reckon the path higher will not be a smooth one, recommending a
50 percent dollar hedge via a short position on EuroSTOXX
futures with a time horizon of around one month.
Others, meanwhile, recommended looking for future gains away
from the recent top performers like food and beverage.
"My personal preference is not to chase sectors that are
priced for perfection, because if they disappoint even slightly
they will be punished," said Rohini Rathour, fund manager at
Sarasin & Partners. On the other hand, "when you have so little
expectation from a sector or a company it makes a massive
difference when they surprise on the upside, and Marks and
Spencer is the poster child of that".
The British retailer added 6.2 percent, the top gainer on
FTSEurofirst 300, as profits fell less than expected and results
showed some signs of a turnaround to come. Strong
results also helped Burberry, while outsourcing firm
Capita rallied after a big contract win.
Others though continued to suffer. Cruise operator Carnival
tumbled 5.9 percent after downgrading outlook yet again.
So far, some 57 percent of European companies have missed first
quarter earnings expectations, according to StarMine data.