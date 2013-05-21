* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.5 pct
* Market worries that U.S. central bank may trim QE
programme
* Most traders still positive on shares over longer term
* Go short on Euro STOXX futures, says Nomura
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 21 European shares fell from
multi-year highs on Tuesday on concerns the U.S. central bank
could call an earlier-than-expected halt to the stimulus
programme that had underpinned demand for stocks.
But with no signs of an easing of European Central Bank
measures that have also supported riskier assets, traders and
investors felt any pull-back on the region's equity markets
would be relatively brief and that more gains were likely later
this year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
five-year highs this month, fell 0.4 percent to 1,247.61 points
in mid-session trade, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index declined by 0.5 percent to 2,810.11 points.
Traders said that, given improvements on the U.S. labour
market, Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke might signal a scaling
back of the bank's bond-buying programme during congressional
testimony on Wednesday.
Such stimulus, coupled with interest rate cuts by the
world's leading central banks, has hit returns on bonds,
fuelling a stock market rally over the last year.
"There's talk of a possible end to QE (bond buying) that is
high on many people's agenda, and that's why we're stalling a
bit," said XBZ European equity options broker Mike Turner.
UK CLOSE TO 2000 INTERNET PEAK
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen some 10 percent since the
start of 2013. Germany's DAX hit record highs this month and
Britain's FTSE 100 is at its highest level since late
2000, which marked the peak of an Internet-led equities boom.
XBZ's Turner said some investors had taken out put options,
which are used to bet on a future market fall, on the German DAX
with strike prices of 8,100 and 8,200 points and with a June
expiry - implying some were betting on a possible 4 percent fall
on that market over the next month.
Strategists at Nomura recommended betting on a fall on the
Euro STOXX futures contract over the next month, but
stayed bullish on equities over the longer-term.
Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic Investments,
felt any signs that the Fed might be scaling back its stimulus
programme could herald a 2-3 percent drop on world stock
markets.
But he was still buying on intraday dips on expectations
that stock markets will gradually rise over the course of 2013.