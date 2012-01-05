SEOUL Jan 5 The chairman of SK Group,
South Korea's third-largest business group, has been charged
with embezzlement after prosecutors found Chey Tae-won and his
brother used more than 200 billion won ($174 million) of
corporate funds for personal investments, the second corruption
charge against Chey in as many years.
"It's a typical organised crime case because the owner
family of SK Group ignored interests of the group companies and
used their position to secure funds for their personal
investment in options," a prosecutor at the Seoul central
district prosecutors' office said in a live broadcast on
Thursday.
Prosecutors did not arrest Chey - who will be allowed to
stand trial without being physically detained - and said they
had promptly returned confiscated computers and other materials
to the group after a raid in a bid to minimise potential
negative impacts on its international profile.
The results of the investigation were announced just hours
after SK Group pledged a record 19 trillion won ($16.54
billion)in investment this year on Chey's request "to make
aggressive investment plans for the sake of the national
economy."
South Korea's family-run business conglomerates, or chaebol,
such as Samsung, Hyundai and SK, have often seen family owners
face legal charges. They usually receive lenient punishments,
however, due to the perceived importance of the roles they play
in the economy, Asia's fourth-largest.
In 2003, Chey was found guilty of orchestrating a $1.2
billion accounting fraud at SK Networks Co Ltd, the
group's trading arm. He later received a suspended jail term.
SK's major group companies include the country's top mobile
carrier SK Telecom and SK Innovation,
which runs the country's top crude oil refiner.
Prior to the announcement, shares of SK Innovation closed up
2.7 percent and SK Telecom fell 0.4 percent, in a wider market
that ended down 0.13 percent.
($1 = 1148.8000 Korean won)
