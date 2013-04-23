New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
SEOUL, April 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc posted its second straight quarter of profit as computer memory chip prices rallied because of slower supply growth.
Hynix, which competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics , Japan's Toshiba Corp and U.S.-based Micron Technology, reported 317 billion won ($282.8 million) in operating profit for January-March, versus a loss of 264 billion won a year ago.
The earnings, which also mark a sharp improvement from the previous quarter's 55 billion won profit, beat analysts' average forecast of a 205 billion won profit.
Commodity dynamic random access memory (DRAM) prices have jumped 61 percent so far this year in the spot market as suppliers curtailed output amid an uncertain global economic outlook.
Suppliers also converted some of their capacity for production of more profitable chips used in smartphones and tablets instead.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.