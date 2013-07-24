SEOUL, July 25 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
posted a record quarterly profit on Thursday as
computer memory chip prices continued to rally on the back of
tight supply and strong sales of mobile devices.
Hynix, which competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd, Japan's Toshiba Corp and U.S.-based
Micron Technology Inc, reported 1.1 trillion won ($988.5
million) in operating profit for April-June, beating analysts'
consensus forecast of 916 billion won.
Prices of commodity dynamic random access memory (DRAM),
used in personal computers, have almost doubled so far this year
even as global PC shipments slumped 10.9 percent in the second
quarter, their fifth consecutive quarterly decline.
Chipmakers are benefiting from years of cautious investment
designed to keep supply in check, and the conversion of factory
capacity to more profitable chips used in smartphones and
tablets.