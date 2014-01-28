(Corrects executive title to head of business strategy, not chief financial officer)

SEOUL Jan 28 SK Hynix Inc said it expected shipments of computer memory chips to rise by 20 percent in the current quarter as it restores production at its fire-hit China plant.

"As operation of our Wuxi plant is normalised and will be restored to pre-fire levels this quarter, we expect our DRAM shipments would increase by around 20 percent in the first quarter," Kim Joon-ho, SK Hynix head of business strategy, told analysts.

Hynix ended its two consecutive quarters of record earnings on Tuesday as a rally in computer memory chip prices started to ease and DRAM chip shipments fell 13 percent following a fire at its China plant in early September. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)