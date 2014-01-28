(Corrects executive title to head of business strategy, not
chief financial officer)
SEOUL Jan 28 SK Hynix Inc said it
expected shipments of computer memory chips to rise by 20
percent in the current quarter as it restores production at its
fire-hit China plant.
"As operation of our Wuxi plant is normalised and will be
restored to pre-fire levels this quarter, we expect our DRAM
shipments would increase by around 20 percent in the first
quarter," Kim Joon-ho, SK Hynix head of business strategy, told
analysts.
Hynix ended its two consecutive quarters of record earnings
on Tuesday as a rally in computer memory chip prices started to
ease and DRAM chip shipments fell 13 percent following a fire at
its China plant in early September.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)