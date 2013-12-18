SEOUL Dec 18 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc will invest 15 trillion won ($14.27 billion) to build and buy new facilities for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) production in Icheon from 2014 to 2021, the newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed high-ranking government source.

The company, the world's second-biggest memory-chip maker, said that it is considering building a new plant to replace an aging production line in the city of Icheon, southeast of Seoul.

A spokeswoman for SK Hynix declined to comment on how much the company will invest in the new production line.

The move comes after SK Hynix, which trails Samsung Electronics, posted two quarters of record profit for July to September, benefiting from a rally in the memory-chip market driven by the boom in smartphones.

SK Hynix currently has a production line called "M10" in Icheon, which started work in 2005. It has three other plants in the city of Cheongju in South Korea and one in China's Wuxi.

($1 = 1051.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)