SEOUL Dec 20 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it will invest 1.8 trillion won ($1.7 billion) to build a new production line at its memory chip plant in Icheon, southeast of Seoul.

Hynix, the world's second-biggest memory-chip maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said in a regulatory filing the investment will be carried out between June 2014 and June 2015.

SK Hynix is expected to invest 15 trillion won ($14.27 billion) to build and buy facilities for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) production in Icheon from 2014 to 2021, newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed high-ranking government source. ($1 = 1060.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)