SEOUL Dec 20 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
said on Friday it will invest 1.8 trillion won ($1.7
billion) to build a new production line at its memory chip plant
in Icheon, southeast of Seoul.
Hynix, the world's second-biggest memory-chip maker after
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said in a regulatory
filing the investment will be carried out between June 2014 and
June 2015.
SK Hynix is expected to invest 15 trillion won ($14.27
billion) to build and buy facilities for dynamic random access
memory (DRAM) production in Icheon from 2014 to 2021, newspaper
Chosun Ilbo reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed
high-ranking government source.
($1 = 1060.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)