SEOUL, Sept 13 SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it would normalize operations starting in October at a plant in China that suffered fire damage and would increase the output of computer memory chips at its South Korea plant to make up for lost production.

The production adjustment will temporarily lead to a shortage of NAND flash memory chips, the South Korean firm said.

Hynix resumed some operations earlier this week at the China plant after the fire on Sept. 4. That plant produces half of its computer memory chips.

"We plan to complete inspections and full restoration of the air ventilation system and facilities in order to resume production in October...We will make every effort to ramp up operations in stages in order to fully recover normalized production level in November," the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker said in a statement.