Dec 5 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :

* AS Herdebred has sold 572,902 shares of Skiens Aktiemolle ASA at 97 Norwegian crowns ($14) per share

* Georg Kervel is chairman of AS Herdebred and board member of Skiens Aktiemolle ASA

* Says new holding of AS Herdebred is 203,550 shares, constituting 3.0 pct of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0684 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)