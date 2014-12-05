BRIEF-Lawton Development to pay no div for FY 2016
April 17 Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/S2c84q Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 5 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :
* AS Herdebred has sold 572,902 shares of Skiens Aktiemolle ASA at 97 Norwegian crowns ($14) per share
* Georg Kervel is chairman of AS Herdebred and board member of Skiens Aktiemolle ASA
* Says new holding of AS Herdebred is 203,550 shares, constituting 3.0 pct of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0684 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 1.5 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (8.0 million yuan)