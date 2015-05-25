SYDNEY May 25 Australian recruiter Skilled
Group Ltd said it is entering takeover talks with
Programmed Group Ltd, four months after it knocked back
Programmed's approach to form a A$640 million ($500 million)
combined firm.
Skilled in January rejected an offer made by its smaller
rival, saying it was already focused on a restructure and the
merger benefits promised by Programmed were mostly one-off
administrative savings.
But Skilled's shares have since drifted below Programmed's
A$1.38 indicative offer price since early March and last closed
at A$1.23.
"Programmed has indicated that it is prepared to enhance the
terms upon which the companies may be combined," Skilled said in
a statement on Monday, adding that the companies "have agreed
that there is merit in pursuing further discussions."
The change will re-ignite a wave of consolidation in the
Australian recruiting industry. In January, Japan's Recruit
Holdings Co Ltd said it was buying Australia's Chandler
Macleod Group Ltd and another staffing firm for A$360 million.
In a statement, Programmed repeated that it sees
"considerable merit" in joining the businesses.
Programmed shares closed up 7 cents at A$2.62 on Friday.
($1 = 1.2793 Australian dollars)
