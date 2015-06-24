SYDNEY, June 24 Australian recruitment firm
Skilled Group Ltd agreed to a A$422 million ($325
million) takeover offer from Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd
after its smaller rival raised its initial proposal,
sending its shares up sharply.
The deal will create a company with a market value of A$750
million and is one of largest in a wave of consolidation
sweeping through Australia's staffing industry.
Skilled Chairman Vickki McFadden said in a statement that
the short term benefits of the deal were compelling and the
combined firm would be a more diverse business with greater
funding flexibility for acquisition opportunities.
Skilled agreed to a new offer from Programmed Maintenance of
A$1.79 a share, up from A$1.38 proposed in December. Its shares
rose 10 percent in early trade to A$1.70.
The deal is expected to close by mid-October and UBS AG
was the adviser for Skilled.
Other recent deal announcements in the sector include
Japan's Recruit Holdings Co Ltd acquisitions of
Australia's Chandler Macleod Group Ltd and another staffing firm
for A$360 million.
($1 = 1.2912 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)