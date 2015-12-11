STOCKHOLM Dec 11 Swedish ski resort operator SkiStar intends to buy 68 percent of Austrian ski resort St Johann and will also look to buy the remaining shares at a later stage, its chief executive said on Friday.

The company announced earlier on Friday it had been offered to buy 68 percent in the St Johann resort through a preferential share issue totalling 10 million euros ($11 million).

"We intend to go through with the deal," Chief Executive Mats Arjes told Reuters.

Due to local rules, SkiStar has to wait four weeks with the deal after the Austrian firms' shareholder meeting on Thursday before it can formally make the acquisition, Arjes said. After that the he said "the ambition is to buy the remaining shares". ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)