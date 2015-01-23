BRIEF-MLP Group to allocate FY 2016 net profit for retained profit
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders to vote on June 5 on FY 2016 net profit distribution
Jan 23 Skjern Bank A/S :
* Sees 2014 core earnings in the upper end of 105 million Danish crowns - 115 million crowns range ($15.89 million - $17.41 million)
* Previously saw 2014 core earnings of 105 million crowns - 115 million crowns
* Sees 2014 profit of 0 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6069 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday that it decided to make write downs of 355,000 zlotys ($92,234) on value of IFEA Sp. z o.o. (IFEA) shares