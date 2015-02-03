Feb 3 Skjern Bank A/S :

* Sold on Feb. 3 shares in DLR Kredit for 75 million Danish crowns ($11.53 million)

* Now holds shares in DLR Kredit worth about 65 million crowns

* Sees 2015 core earnings between 115 million - 125 million crowns

* Sees operating loss for 2014 ($1 = 6.5041 Danish crowns)