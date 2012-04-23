SEOUL, April 23 South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd
said on Monday that it has decided not to buy a
stake in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd.
Last month, the South Korean trading and resources company
said it planned to purchase a 40 percent stake in Cockatoo Coal
for A$313 million ($332.36 million) as part of efforts to expand
overseas resources development.
"We have decided not to pursue an investment in Australia's
Cockatoo Coal as a result of an internal review,' SK Networks
said in regulatory filing, without elaborating.
