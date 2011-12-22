SEOUL Dec 22 South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd said on Thursday that it has been in talks to invest in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd as part of its efforts to expand overseas resource development.

The talks were about investment structure, stake proportion and pricing, the trading arm of SK Group, which includes the country's largest mobile operator SK Telecom Co Ltd and top crude oil refiner SK Energy, said in a stock exchange filing, adding that no final decision had been reached (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Chris Lewis)