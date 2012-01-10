PRAGUE Jan 10 German carmaker
Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto will boost
production to 1 million cars by 2014 at the latest, from the
879,200 units sold last year.
"I do not think we can exceed the 1 million (limit) this
year but we could reach it within three years," Skoda chief
executive Winfried Vahland said in a copy of a speech emailed to
Reuters on Tuesday.
Skoda, 100 percent owned by Volkswagen, was on track to meet
its plan to assemble 1.5 million vehicles in 2018, he said.
Skoda's production acccounts for about 7 percent of overall
Czech exports, and the firm, with its wide web of suppliers, is
one of the main drivers for the highly open economy.
Skoda Auto Group recorded sales of 220 billion Czech crowns
($10.7 billion) in 2010.
(Reporting by Robert Mueller; Writing by Jana Mlcochova;
Editing by Dan Lalor)