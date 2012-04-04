PRAGUE, April 4 Workers at Volkswagen's
Czech car maker Skoda Auto will halt production on
Saturdays in a dispute over pay, a trade union official said on
Wednesday.
The unions have been calling for a 6 percent rise in pay
while the company is only offering 4.3 percent, the trade union
official, Milan Sprencl, said.
"There is no agreement and therefore meetings and protest
events are being prepared," he said.
"Work on Saturdays is linked with (the plan for) a 6 percent
wage increase so it will not resume until an agreement is
reached."
Skoda is the largest Czech company by revenue and its
production accounts for about 7 percent of overall Czech
exports.
Revenue rose more than 18.1 percent to 8.7 billion euros in
2011 while car sales jumped 11.6 percent in the first two months
of this year to 147,500 vehicles.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)