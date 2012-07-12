PRAGUE, July 12 Czech Volkswagen unit
Skoda Auto raised its first half global sales by 8.4 percent to
a new record of 493,000 cars, the company said on Thursday.
Skoda said it had outgrown the market in most regions but
saw a more difficult second half.
"The second half will not be easy. We are watching markets
carefully and expect significantly stronger headwinds," Chairman
Winfried Vahland said in a statement.
Skoda is a major employer and exporter in the highly
trade-dependent central European country.
It said it hoped its new model line to be introduced in
Europe in the autumn would help overall performance.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)