PRAGUE, Sept 23 Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Germany's Volkswagen plans to invest 450 million euros into the development of its plant in Kvasiny in eastern Czech Republic, news agency CTK quoted Skoda board member Michael Oeljeklaus as saying on Tuesday.

Skoda plans to hire 1,500 staff at the plant, a smaller operation east of the firm's main plant in Mlada Boleslav north of Prague. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)