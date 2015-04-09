PRAGUE, April 9 Unions at Volkswagen's
Czech unit Skoda Auto, the country's biggest
manufacturing company, warned on Thursday they may take strike
action to back their wage demands.
The union has rejected the company's offer for a 3 percent
rise in the basic wage in talks on a new collective agreement,
on top of an already agreed one-off bonus.
The union has not said what increase it is seeking but the
website of Czech Public Television has said unions had demanded
6.5 percent but later dropped this to an undisclosed lower
number.
Union and company representatives were not immediately
available for comment.
The union's weekly newsletter said workers from morning and
afternoon shifts would cut their work day by an hour on April 15
and would gather for a protest outside company headquarters.
The protest, called "an hour minus", will affect production,
the newsletter said, adding: "Further action is in reserve,
including mediation ... and an unlimited strike."
Skoda Auto employs about 24,600 including temporary staff
and tens of thousands more at supplier companies. The biggest
Czech exporter, Skoda made record operating profit of 817
million euros last year.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Holmes)